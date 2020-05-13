Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

