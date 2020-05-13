Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 10,781 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $379,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

