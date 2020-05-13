Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 36.26%. Analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

