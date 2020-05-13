Sigma Planning Corp Has $260,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.