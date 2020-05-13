BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.70% of Healthequity worth $419,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

