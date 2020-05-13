BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $422,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Stephens began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

