United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of United Therapeutics worth $422,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,458,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,012.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

UTHR opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

