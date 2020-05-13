BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,421,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Vereit worth $437,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.08. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Vereit’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

