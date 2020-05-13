Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rowe increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,942.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

