Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,942.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

