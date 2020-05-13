Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,942.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.