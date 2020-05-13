HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 784 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,176.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,942.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

