Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 12.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,942.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

