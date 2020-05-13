Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. China International Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,176.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,942.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

