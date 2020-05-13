Voit & Company LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,942.48. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.