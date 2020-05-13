REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,942.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

