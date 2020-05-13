Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,942.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

