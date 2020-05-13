Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,942.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

