Morse Asset Management Inc Has $19.46 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 9.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,176.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,942.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

