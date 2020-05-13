327,844 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,204,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,942.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

