Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,176.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,942.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

