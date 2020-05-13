Comerica Bank Sells 190 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leidos by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

