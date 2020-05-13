Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,942.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

