Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

SEDG stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,743. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.