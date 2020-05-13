BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.