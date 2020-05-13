Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 4,565 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $952,578.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,584,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.