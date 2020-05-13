Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.47 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.