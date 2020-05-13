Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.