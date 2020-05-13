SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 33,065 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 307.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

