SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 47,522 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 329.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

