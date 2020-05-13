Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). Talend posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TLND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

TLND opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $914.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Talend by 763.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

