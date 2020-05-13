BlackRock Inc. Purchases 995,802 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.98% of Franklin Resources worth $412,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,043,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

