BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MAXIMUS worth $429,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.91. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

