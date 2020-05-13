BlackRock Inc. Has $433.07 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.88% of Emcor Group worth $433,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of EME opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.