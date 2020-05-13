Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Advance Auto Parts worth $436,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.82.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

