BlackRock Inc. Has $448.63 Million Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.38% of Science Applications International worth $448,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Science Applications International stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.