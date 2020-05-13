BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $440,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.