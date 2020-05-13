BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.76% of Arrow Electronics worth $438,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

