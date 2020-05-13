BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,078 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Eastman Chemical worth $455,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

