BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.52% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $458,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.