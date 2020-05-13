Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.