State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

