Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,506 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 125,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

