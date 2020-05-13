State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 17,400 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

