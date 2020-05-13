Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 297,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

