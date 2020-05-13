Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,384,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 685,141 shares of company stock worth $106,363,919. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

