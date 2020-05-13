KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

