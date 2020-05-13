Greenleaf Trust Sells 896 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

