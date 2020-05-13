Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

