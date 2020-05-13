Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

