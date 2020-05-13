Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

